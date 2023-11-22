GeoWealth Management LLC Has $132,000 Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 100,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of MNA stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $31.96.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

