GeoWealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $91,288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 774,515 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $64,912,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.5% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,414,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.68. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.