Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 12,660 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,435,000 after buying an additional 118,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,093,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,857,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,647,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,205,000 after buying an additional 40,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $166.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.