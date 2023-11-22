GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Medtronic Trading Up 4.6 %

Medtronic stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

