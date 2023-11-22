Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 43,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,929,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,297,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.30 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,798,445 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.