Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $61.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,713 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $61,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPLV stock opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.