Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 98,683 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,274,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $174,279.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,741 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,075. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $111.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.84. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

