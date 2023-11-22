Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,052 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $42,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 77,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 229,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

