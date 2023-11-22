Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $41.41 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,413 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $41,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.58.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
