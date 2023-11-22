Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 205.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 762,995 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Prologis worth $43,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Prologis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Prologis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Prologis Stock Down 0.4 %

PLD stock opened at $110.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

