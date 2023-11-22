Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,065 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 2.04% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $40,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 321.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $149,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWL opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

