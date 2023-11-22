The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,291 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $55,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Southern by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $2,146,405 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.30. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

