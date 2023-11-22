Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (WMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:WMC opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a quick ratio of 352.98 and a current ratio of 352.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $11.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 123,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 31.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

