Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (WMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.6% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance
NYSE:WMC opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a quick ratio of 352.98 and a current ratio of 352.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $11.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
