iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,147 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $53,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,627,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.59 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44.

