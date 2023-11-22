Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 107,789 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,789 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $44,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

