Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Boosted by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.63. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.41.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $155.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.43. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

