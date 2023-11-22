Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $36.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $36,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF stock opened at $214.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $167.20 and a 52-week high of $215.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.43.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

