Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 74,137 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (BATS:XDOC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (BATS:XDOC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,438,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,137 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 84.63% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October worth $35,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XDOC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October by 924.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October Price Performance

XDOC opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $44.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.95.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (XDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

