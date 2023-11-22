MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,998 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $564,881,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Dollar General by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,062,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.2 %

DG stock opened at $123.30 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average of $150.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

