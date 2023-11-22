Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,443 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $35,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after buying an additional 3,655,321 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,178.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,519,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,364,775 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,765,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,774,000 after buying an additional 1,450,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,342,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

