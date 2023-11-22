Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 428,152 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,152 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 1.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $50,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $214.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

