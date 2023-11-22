Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.21.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,638 shares of company stock worth $2,603,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

