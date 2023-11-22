ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $38,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ASML by 364.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ASML by 2,536.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,339,000 after purchasing an additional 277,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $684.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $611.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $664.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $529.01 and a twelve month high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.29.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

