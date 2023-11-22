Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 114,582 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,994,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,582 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $47,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 449,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,716,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

