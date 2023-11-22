MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 204,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,124 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 80,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $200.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.80. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $150.90 and a one year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

