Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 249.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,694,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209,885 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Gilead Sciences worth $37,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

GILD opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

