MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $433.07 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $281.19 and a 1-year high of $435.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.84 and a 200-day moving average of $385.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.71.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

