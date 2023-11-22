Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 152 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 209,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $3,160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,926 shares of company stock worth $22,505,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $248.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.50. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

