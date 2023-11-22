Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in AutoZone by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,676.09 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,561.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,521.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

