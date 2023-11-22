The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $120.17 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

