Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after buying an additional 26,810,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.05. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

