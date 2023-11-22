Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 53,150 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,765 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $18,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Ossiam raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 71,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

AEM opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

