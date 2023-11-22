CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,693 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $16,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 55,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $64,011.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,161,960.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBZ

CBIZ Price Performance

NYSE CBZ opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.75. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $58.47.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.