Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $330.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.27 and its 200-day moving average is $309.09. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $332.44. The company has a market cap of $207.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

