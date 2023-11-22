Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,439 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Element Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Element Solutions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

ESI stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 92.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

