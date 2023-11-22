Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 13,547 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ExlService worth $13,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ExlService by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,991,000 after acquiring an additional 393,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,557,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in ExlService by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 171,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ExlService by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 154,763 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,114,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,906,000 after acquiring an additional 150,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

