Bessemer Group Inc. Has $12.86 Million Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,703 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Malibu Boats worth $12,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

MBUU stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $946.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $65.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $255.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

