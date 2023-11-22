Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of WPM opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

