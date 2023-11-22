Alvotech (ALVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 28th. Analysts expect Alvotech to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. On average, analysts expect Alvotech to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alvotech Stock Down 1.4 %

ALVO opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. Alvotech has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alvotech in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Alvotech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alvotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alvotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Alvotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alvotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

See Also

