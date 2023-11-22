WOO Network (WOO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.16 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. WOO Network has a total market cap of $388.12 million and $21.16 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOO Network has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,230,434,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,772,540,814 tokens. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @_woo_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

