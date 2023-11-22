Kane Biotech (KNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 28th.

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.66 million during the quarter.

Kane Biotech Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of CVE:KNE opened at C$0.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$7.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kane Biotech has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.15.

About Kane Biotech

In related news, insider Richard J. Renaud acquired 3,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. Corporate insiders own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; and animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name.

