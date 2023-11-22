Cool (CLCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 28th. Analysts expect Cool to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.
CLCO stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cool has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $14.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
