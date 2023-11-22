Cool (CLCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 28th. Analysts expect Cool to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Cool Stock Performance

CLCO stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cool has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Cool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cool

Cool Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cool in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cool by 83.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cool by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cool in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cool in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

