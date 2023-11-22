Dogecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.63 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and approximately $791.03 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00185451 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010929 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 141,933,816,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
