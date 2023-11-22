Euler Hits 24 Hour Volume of $448,413.16 (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Euler has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Euler token can currently be bought for $2.82 or 0.00007694 BTC on major exchanges. Euler has a market capitalization of $46.95 million and approximately $448,413.16 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

