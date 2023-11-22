Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $78.45 Million

Request (REQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $78.45 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00015673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,630.37 or 1.00052966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011596 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07841719 USD and is down -5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $2,768,212.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.