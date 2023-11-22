Head to Head Analysis: Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Savers Value Village and Kingfisher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 2.40% 34.22% 2.35% Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Savers Value Village and Kingfisher, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00 Kingfisher 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Savers Value Village currently has a consensus price target of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 115.32%. Given Savers Value Village’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than Kingfisher.

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kingfisher shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Savers Value Village and Kingfisher’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.44 billion 1.43 $84.72 million N/A N/A Kingfisher $16.01 billion 0.34 $577.21 million N/A N/A

Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than Savers Value Village.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats Kingfisher on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels. Kingfisher plc was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

