Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.22 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CCU

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 0.3 %

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Increases Dividend

NYSE CCU opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.