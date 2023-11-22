Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $19,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $84.82 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

