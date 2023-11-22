Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 10,984 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $22,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globant by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Globant by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 45,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.38.

Globant Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $210.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $215.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day moving average is $182.59.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.