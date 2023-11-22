Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $26,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 84.8% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $988,608.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 519,448 shares of company stock valued at $71,488,943. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $126.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

